Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $162.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.10.

PODD stock opened at $201.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.05 and a 200-day moving average of $190.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $228.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,518.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,131,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

