Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $934,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,318 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $188.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,776.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total value of $1,739,188.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,226.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.