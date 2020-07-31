Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $627,000 Stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $398.54 on Friday. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $412.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $387.24 and its 200 day moving average is $361.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.29.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

