Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $585,000 Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,044.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $323.66 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $337.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.23, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.84.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

