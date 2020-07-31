Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $395,000 Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,291,000 after purchasing an additional 415,960 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,033,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,576,000 after buying an additional 839,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,269,000 after purchasing an additional 65,891 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,130,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,496,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,806,000 after purchasing an additional 71,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

NYSE AEE opened at $79.55 on Friday. Ameren Corp has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average is $76.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). Ameren had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.