Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 51.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,034,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,908,000 after buying an additional 693,442 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,751,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,711,000 after purchasing an additional 619,783 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,700,000 after purchasing an additional 576,722 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 20,051.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 561,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,412,000 after purchasing an additional 558,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,767,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,723,000 after purchasing an additional 455,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.13.

NYSE SRE opened at $123.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.63. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.