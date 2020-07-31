Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,467,000 after acquiring an additional 68,148 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 23,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 164,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $398,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $893,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $2,179,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 302,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,990,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Argus cut their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.52.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

