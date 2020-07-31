Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys New Holdings in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sloane Robinson LLP increased its stake in Globant by 115.6% in the first quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 59,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Globant by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,263,000 after acquiring an additional 45,517 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 12.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Globant by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $173.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. Globant SA has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $178.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.80 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million. Globant had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. Analysts predict that Globant SA will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globant from $152.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.80.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

