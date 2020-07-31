Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 8,574 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Capital World Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9,974.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,125,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.68. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $303.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.