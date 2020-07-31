Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 4,295 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 89,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 62,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 15.6% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.0% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $266.31 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $269.07. The company has a market cap of $284.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.30.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

