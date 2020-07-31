Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 39.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,783 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 7,057.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,311,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,852 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,145 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 119.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,493,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,740,000 after purchasing an additional 813,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 42.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,191,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,560,000 after purchasing an additional 353,768 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $5,042,044.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,665,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,465 shares of company stock worth $5,667,815. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $277.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.22. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by $2.40. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.50.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

