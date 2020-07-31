Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,979,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,878,000 after acquiring an additional 146,264 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $9,554,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,486 shares of company stock worth $10,632,325. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

NYSE ICE opened at $94.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.48. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

