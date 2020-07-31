Pi Financial Boosts K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$8.25

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) had its target price raised by Pi Financial from C$6.70 to C$8.25 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

KNT has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 target price on K92 Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on K92 Mining from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on K92 Mining from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on K92 Mining from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$5.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.58.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$37.10 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director John Stalker sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$485,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 710,850 shares in the company, valued at C$2,877,520.80.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

