Pi Financial Analysts Give Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) a C$2.10 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$2.10 target price on Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their target price on Aurion Resources from C$2.65 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Aurion Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.42 and a 1 year high of C$2.35. The firm has a market cap of $86.90 million and a PE ratio of -14.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Aurion Resources Ltd., a Canadian exploration company, acquires and explores for precious metals, gold ores, and base metals in Finland. The company primarily holds interests in Kutuvuoma and Silasselka projects covering approximately 70,000 hectares in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Northern Finland.

