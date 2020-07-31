Physicians Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $97.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

