Phantasma Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.00 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 50.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and $2.05 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, Hotbit and Bitbns.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00034114 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,350.92 or 1.01768740 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000786 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00160834 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000228 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004570 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

