Peoples Bank OH Acquires 100 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.