Penbrook Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,149 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.6% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.52. The stock has a market cap of $237.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

