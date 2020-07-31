Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $126.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Pegasystems traded as high as $111.45 and last traded at $110.50, with a volume of 2606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.36.

PEGA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.44.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $101,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 5,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $468,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,229.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,534 shares of company stock worth $1,507,039 in the last three months. 51.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -121.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

About Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.