Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Earns “Hold” Rating from BTIG Research

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PYPL. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.38.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $192.51 on Wednesday. Paypal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $198.66. The stock has a market cap of $226.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.48 and a 200 day moving average of $132.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 344.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

