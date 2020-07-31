Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 388.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 217.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $74.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $318,268.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,294,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

