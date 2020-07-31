Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PATK. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $47.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

PATK stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.32. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $69.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.65.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.25. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $667,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 287,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,200,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $512,055.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,033 shares of company stock worth $3,959,190. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

