Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,211,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232,706 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $32,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 492,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 21,903 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,273,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period.

PTLC stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16.

