Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock Price Up 7.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s stock price rose 7.5% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.44, approximately 2,040,214 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,682,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Specifically, major shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc purchased 823,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $1,004,114.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,823,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,524,114.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTLK. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Outlook Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

The firm has a market cap of $126.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Equities analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27,946 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 731.1% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 3,232,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

