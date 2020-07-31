Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OSK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average of $72.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Oshkosh by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.