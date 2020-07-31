Oppenheimer Weighs in on U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 405,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after acquiring an additional 88,226 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 731,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,355,000 after purchasing an additional 221,520 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 492.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

