Oppenheimer Weighs in on SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.73. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $329.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.51 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.63.

Shares of SIVB opened at $225.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.84. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 268.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,600,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 77.0% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 885,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,449,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,983,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $68,172,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total transaction of $176,116.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,007. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

