Oppenheimer Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.46). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $62,948,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,268,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,268,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 576.0% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,054,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after buying an additional 898,896 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after buying an additional 642,321 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James M. Daly sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $1,342,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 111,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $5,166,078.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,713,425.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,253 shares of company stock worth $12,158,272 over the last three months. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.