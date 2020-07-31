Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for ITT (NYSE:ITT)

ITT (NYSE:ITT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Shares of ITT opened at $59.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.60. ITT has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.23.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. ITT had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $514.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITT will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $252,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,095.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $3,458,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ITT by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of ITT by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

