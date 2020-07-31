OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of OneMain in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OMF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on OneMain from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. OneMain has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.63 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Micah R. Conrad bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $47,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,139.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

