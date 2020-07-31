Old Second Bancorp Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a report released on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $250.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 3.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

