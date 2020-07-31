OLD National Bancorp IN Takes $337,000 Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,430,000 after purchasing an additional 80,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,585,000 after purchasing an additional 272,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MarketAxess by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,031,000 after purchasing an additional 154,850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MarketAxess by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 911,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,297,000 after purchasing an additional 70,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 568,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,949,000 after purchasing an additional 40,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $516.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.42. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $561.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $513.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 0.63.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.00.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $877,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $958,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,408,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

