OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 824 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,011,000 after purchasing an additional 835,865 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,458,000 after purchasing an additional 408,973 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4,539.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 415,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,676,000 after purchasing an additional 406,639 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,760,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,845,000 after purchasing an additional 284,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $61,266,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP stock opened at $275.37 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $280.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.76 and its 200 day moving average is $244.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $384.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.38.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.