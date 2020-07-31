OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 400 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,074,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,526,000 after acquiring an additional 332,986 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.2% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,281,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,336,000 after acquiring an additional 360,633 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,842,000 after acquiring an additional 102,239 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,508,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,324,000 after buying an additional 42,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,055,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,265,000 after buying an additional 116,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $186,354.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,424.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 57,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,484,406.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,366.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,282 shares of company stock worth $3,515,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $40.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

