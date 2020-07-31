OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases New Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,932,000 after buying an additional 627,213 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 128.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,045,000 after buying an additional 605,005 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 33.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,685,000 after buying an additional 582,845 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,788,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,205,000 after buying an additional 406,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 106.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 777,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,456,000 after buying an additional 400,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC stock opened at $106.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.32.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

