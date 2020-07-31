OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 149 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $892,425,000 after buying an additional 1,528,680 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,981,000 after purchasing an additional 648,087 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 433.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,008,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,414,000 after purchasing an additional 94,330 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV opened at $80.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.26. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.36. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on APTV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

