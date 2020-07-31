OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NetEase were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 533.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 27.3% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in NetEase by 85.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $451.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.49. NetEase Inc has a twelve month low of $209.01 and a twelve month high of $503.27.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.00%. Analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.20.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

