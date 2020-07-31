OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 313,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kellogg by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $163,313,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $6,672,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,766,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.16. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.94.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.