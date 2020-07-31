OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires New Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,906 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 13.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 6.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 36.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI opened at $66.05 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $93,134.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra raised D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

