Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $200.00 at KeyCorp

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s previous close.

ODFL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.44.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $180.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $104.61 and a 12 month high of $190.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.