Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $200.00 at KeyCorp

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s previous close.
ODFL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.44.
Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $180.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $104.61 and a 12 month high of $190.13.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
