Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Announces Earnings Results

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $180.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.56. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $104.61 and a 1 year high of $190.13. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.44.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

