Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives $17.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.69.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $7.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,730.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 260.1% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 57,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 41,384 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 229,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 25,132 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $11,903,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 36,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 89.9% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 24,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OXY opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $54.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 1.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

