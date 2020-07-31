Notis McConarty Edward Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Notis McConarty Edward cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.3% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 466.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $363,898,000 after acquiring an additional 257,894 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,652.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,538.37 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,587.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,472.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,375.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $1,039.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $1.92. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

