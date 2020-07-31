Notis McConarty Edward Sells 105 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.6% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $266.31 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $269.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.30.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

