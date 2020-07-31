Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 22.00-22.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $22.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.3-35.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.19 billion.Northrop Grumman also updated its FY20 guidance to $22.00-22.40 EPS.

NOC stock opened at $326.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $398.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $379.20.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

