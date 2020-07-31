Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 22.00-22.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $22.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.3-35.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.19 billion.Northrop Grumman also updated its FY20 guidance to $22.00-22.40 EPS.
NOC stock opened at $326.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.79.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.
Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.