Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Raised to $419.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $405.00 to $419.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.00.

NYSE:NOC opened at $326.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,408,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,964,548,000 after buying an additional 205,399 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,971,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,109,196,000 after buying an additional 97,597 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,818,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,760,434,000 after acquiring an additional 629,137 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,709,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,727,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,825,000 after acquiring an additional 70,424 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

