Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Given New $391.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $366.00 to $391.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $326.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,709,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,727,450,000 after buying an additional 2,666,917 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,818,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,760,434,000 after buying an additional 629,137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $21,230,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5,176.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 286,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,692,000 after buying an additional 281,107 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 902,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,096,000 after buying an additional 246,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

