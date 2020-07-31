Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. Northrop Grumman updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 22.00-22.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $22.00-22.40 EPS.

NOC stock opened at $326.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.20.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

