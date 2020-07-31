Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 13.8% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 14.9% in the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.6% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 105,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $326.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.20.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

