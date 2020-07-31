Northland Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 42.35% from the company’s previous close.

CASA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $5.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $400.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 52,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 30.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 134.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 44,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

